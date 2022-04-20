With only a short time remaining before an AEW Dynamite episode where a major announcement will be made, CM Punk is teasing another reason for fans to watch the show tonight. In a post on his Instagram story, the AEW posted a photo from outside an AEW dressing room, where the sign reads “Reserved For Special Guest.”

CM Punk’s post comes as speculation regarding an AEW / New Japan Pro Wrestling Supershow happening later this year. Earlier today, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling News Observer stated that the two sides were working on the show, with it expected to take place at the end of June.

It should be noted that New Japan President Takami Ohbari was recently in the US for New Japan’s Windy City Riot event in Chicago; it is unknown if he is still in the states or returned to Japan. It is also unlikely any major New Japan stars could be the guest, as the promotion is currently in the midst of their Golden Fight Series tour in Japan, featuring top stars like IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, CM Punk is scheduled to face Dustin Rhodes on the show, while Jungle Boy and Britt Baker will look to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against Kyle O’Reilly and Danielle Kamela respectively, Wardlow will wrestle the Butcher and Andrade El Idolo battles Darby Allin in a Coffin Match.

You can see Punk’s Instagram photo below:

CM Punk is teasing a special guest on tonight's #AEWDynamite . Any predictions on who that might be? pic.twitter.com/lBY9Imfbni — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 20, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]