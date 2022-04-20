For the past week, rumors have abounded that a Supershow put together by AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling would soon be announced after the Super J-Cast strongly hinted towards the concept.

Now according to Dave Meltzer, via the Wrestling Observer message board, it appears the rumor is about to become reality.

On The Board, F4WOnline’s forum, earlier this morning, Meltzer revealed that both AEW and New Japan are working on making the Supershow a reality. He also revealed that the show would be targeted for the end of June, though he didn’t have a specific date.

“This is definitely being worked on,” Meltzer posted. “Don’t have a date past a Sunday in late June.”

Meltzer’s suggestion of the Supershow taking place on a Sunday contradicts Super J-Cast’s suggestion that the event would take place on June 23, a Thursday. The podcast also suggested the show would take place in Chicago; AEW will be holding a taping of AEW Dynamite and Rampage on June 22 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, near the Chicago area.

Meltzer’s post gave no indication on where the show would take place.

An AEW/New Japan Supershow would be the latest step in the partnership between the two sides, which began in February of 2021 when New Japan star KENTA attacked AEW star Jon Moxley on an episode of Dynamite. Since then talents from both sides have worked for the other, with Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata appearing for AEW while Moxley, Brody King, Jay Lethal, and Christopher Daniels have worked New Japan Strong tapings.

This isn’t the first time an AEW/New Japan Supershow has been brought up. In March of this year, New Japan star and occasional AEW wrestler Rocky Romero told Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman that New Japan was open to a Supershow with their American partner. At the time, however, he stressed that logistics could be a big hold up in the potential Supershow happening.

All Elite Wrestling owner and CEO Tony Khan is scheduled to make a major announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite. While unconfirmed, there is speculation the announcement may pertain to a future AEW/NJPW Supershow.

