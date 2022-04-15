Cody Rhodes is being promoted for the last episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash. WWE’s website lists Rhodes among the “featured superstars” for the show on Friday, May 6.

The May 6 SmackDown is being held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It’s WWE’s first event at the arena in nine years.

Rhodes is set to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash. It’s a rematch from WrestleMania 38, where Rhodes returned to WWE with a win over Rollins.

Seth Rollins is also among the “featured superstars” being promoted for the May 6 episode of SmackDown. The list on WWE’s website also includes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Ronda Rousey. As always, talent advertised for live events is subject to change.

Cody Rhodes has yet to appear on SmackDown since his return to WWE. Rhodes was reportedly set to appear at the first SmackDown event after WrestleMania. However, he never appeared. WWE’s website does not show Rhodes as being assigned to either the RAW or SmackDown brand.

Rhodes has appeared on every episode of RAW since his return to WWE. He defeated The Miz on last Monday’s episode. He also scored a win over Kevin Owens in a dark match after the live broadcast of the April 4 episode of RAW went off the air.

The dark match following this past Monday’s RAW saw Roman Reigns and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos win a six-man tag team match over Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. A video on social media showed Reigns tearing apart a fan’s sign for Cody Rhodes. Reigns and Cody Rhodes did not appear together in front of the live fans this past Monday.

Cody Rhodes praised Reigns during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump last week.

“I think it’s a feather in the cap of what Roman Reigns is doing,” Rhodes said. “When I left here, Roman Reigns was on top, and I think Roman Reigns was experiencing some of the negative byproducts of being on top, some of the pushback that a new face and a new individual (experiences). But the thing that makes a new champion in any company, in anything, is consistency.”

