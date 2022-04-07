During a recent interview with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Eddie Kingston discussed his wish for Cesaro to sign with AEW.

It’s no secret that Claudio Castagnoli aka Cesaro is now a free agent. Now that he’s no longer contracted to WWE, AEW is a logical landing place. If Kingston had it his way, Cesaro joining AEW would help them solve some “unfinished business”.

“I know I say I don’t want him at AEW, but Claudio Castagnoli, I would him to be in AEW, so I could smack the s*it out of him because we have a lot of unfinished business,” Kingston replied when asked who he’d want to face. “There’s some serious stuff between us. I would love to end it and see if he does the right thing at AEW, but again not my show. I don’t book it. Definitely him. Punk, definitely. At least they’re in AEW, so I may have another chance at them. There’s a lot more history there to explore with me and Punk.

“I’ll get with anybody in the ring. I don’t really care. The way I look at it is, you’re not going to pull out a gun, you’re not going to pull out a knife. I’m fine. I’ll be okay. I’ve had things broken before. Broken bones heal. I’ll be alright. Definitely, without a shadow of a doubt, Claudio is number one, and Punk’s definitely number 2. Claudio for sure. I wanna kind of end whatever beef we had.”

AEW and WWE come across as two vastly different products on television. According to Kingston, the difference between the two companies and the morale of the locker room is creative freedom. However, he also notes that his loyalty to AEW stems from them their loyalty to him.

“There’s a lot of us in AEW who have either A, never went to the big time, or have gone to the big time and didn’t like it. Now we’re part of this company where yeah we have freedom, but we’re also appreciated in a different way,” Kingston said. “We just appreciate what we have. For instance, me after 20 years on the independents grinding, being able to go to a TV show is something that’s just great.

“Whether I’m on or not. Just the possibility of being on TV, I’m happy with and I’m grateful for. I ride with AEW because they rode with me. You look at the people who left WWE, who are now with AEW, that they weren’t happy with WWE or their contract expired, or whatever the case. Now they go to AEW, and they’re like oh wow this is different.”

“I feel appreciated here. Whatever they want to say. They have more freedom there. That’s on the person. That’s why people ride with AEW when they get there because it’s a different environment. Now for the young ones in the locker room, they’re going to learn that not everywhere is like this. That’s why I think guys like myself 20 years in and other guys who’ve had X amount of years in grinding or been in WWE and now here see it for what it is and are appreciative of it.

“They know that it’s not always like this in wrestling companies. There’s not that much freedom, and there’s not a boss that’s going to talk to you about an angle instead of telling you, you’re going to do this, and that’s it. We had open discussions.”

