MLW’s Gangrel recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the recent WWE Raw pairing of Edge and Damian Priest.

Priest appeared at WrestleMania 38 to help the Hall Of Famer defeat AJ Styles and since then, the two men have been working together. With the new spooky goth esthetic many fans have commented on the Brood vibes they are getting. The former Brood leader weighed in on those comparisons.

“I think it’s cool, I don’t know where they’re going with it, I talked to Adam,” Gangrel noted. “But I haven’t talked to him since right after WrestleMania. I don’t ask too many questions, I kind of like to be surprised, I don’t want to know so I might go say something stupid on the podcast. Like I leaked something.”

Gangrel made it clear that he is really happy for Edge and thinks joining them on WWE TV would be a cool opportunity. He would also like to see Rhea Ripley join the stable as well.

“There’s no reunions, no talks, with Christian or Edge,” he said. ” Although it would be really cool to be with Damian Priest and Edge, that’s cool. I love how he’s got like a mixed Brood/Taker vibe with the raise of the chair and the fire. That was really cool. I am really happy for him, he’s a really good dude.

“And from what I know of Damian Priest, all my interactions with him, a few conversations that I have had with him, he’s a great dude. So, I think they deserve each other, in a good way, and I hope they do really good business, and I hope they do big things. I hope they get Rhea Ripley, and some really cool people in this faction, and so some really cool stuff.”

Gangrel then joked that The Undertaker had given Edge the approval to move in a more supernatural direction following his Hall of Fame induction.

“I think maybe Taker at the Hall Of Fame tagged him out and said, ‘hey Edge, take it for your last few years and then turn it over to Priest, and let him finish it out,’” he said. ” Maybe they’ll turn it over to Finn Balor after that, who knows? Maybe the old Fiend will be back, who knows?”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]