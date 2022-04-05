Ahead of his WrestleMania 38 match with Drew McIntyre this weekend, Happy Corbin joined WWE After the Bell to talk about his partnership with Madcap Moss. The former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner spoke about how gifted Moss is and why he believes he has a bright future in pro wrestling.

“It’s amazing because you’re seeing a guy who I truly believe has something special,” Corbin said. “His athletic ability, his physicality, he looks phenomenal even in his little suspenders and shorts. I would not look as good in that outfit as he does but I think there’s something special to him and he’s getting a real chance to shine.

“He was up before when he was on RAW, kind of working with the 24/7 title, mixed in that RAW Underground and you didn’t get a chance to see the personality, you didn’t get a chance to see what he’s truly capable of. I think this role, being in the ring with guys, he beat Kofi in a singles match, Kofi’s a former World Champion, and then having pay-per-view matches at Day One and then Jeddah with Drew McIntyre.

“Those are opportunities where he’s in the ring with an established star and he gets the opportunity to learn and if you can learn in those situations, it’s a tired old thing of in the ring you learn but you do. You really do learn being in the ring with those guys and I’ve watched him grow immensely with his personality and comfortability in the ring as well as his ability and psychology in there. He’s learning the detail and the detail is what I think separates the true star in what we do. You look at a guy like Randy Orton who has every minute detail you can imagine in there, that’s why he’s one of the greatest performers in the world.”

Happy Corbin isn’t the only person who has sung Moss’ praises the past several months, with Paul Heyman calling the former NXT superstar a future main eventer. Moss has had a very eventful several months, having a singles match with Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber where he hit his head badly on a failed Alabama Slam. Happy Corbin spoke about his experience from that night and what Madcap Moss said to him after the mishap.

“I watched it happen and I was five feet from it and when I watched his head literally go straight into the canvas, first of all I was in shock,” Corbin said. “As an athlete, the worst thing you can see is someone else hurt, it scares us all. We put our lives on the line whether it be on the football field or a wrestling event, it doesn’t matter, your life’s on the line. So that was terrifying, you don’t ever want to see anybody get hurt. Then I have all these other things going on, he’s hit, I’m like okay, number 1 he might be dead, number 2 he’s probably got a broken neck or a bad concussion so in my brain I’m going okay, how do I finish the match in this place? I don’t know how to finish this, the process, what can I do, what can I do? I pull him out of the ring, check on him because he’s moving, so we have to find time for him to regain where he’s at because in my mind he should be concussed.

“I don’t know how, but that man has the strongest neck in the world because no concussion, nothing broken. In my mind he was going to get stretchered out. When the camera cut to me and I fall on my knees, it was 100% legit because I’m going okay he’s going to get stretchered out, how do I save this. Afterwards he didn’t even realize it. I was like ‘dude, are you good? This is crazy, you landed on your head.’ He’s like ‘was it that bad?’ [I said] ‘What do you mean, go watch the replay.’ He saw the replay and he’s like ‘I feel nauseous after [seeing it].’

