After one of the most successful careers in wrestling history, one would think it’s hard for Jeff Hardy to find inspiration. At the Ad Free Supershow Media Scrum however, the AEW star revealed that was not the case. Rather, Jeff Hardy gets inspiration from one of AEW’s greatest tag teams.

“Watching the Young Bucks match,” Hardy said. “You don’t have to worry about a 10 count. You don’t have to worry about a five count. It’s entertainment. It’s physical, but entertainment. It inspires. The Young Bucks match the other night in Columbia was incredible. So graceful and just beautiful and if we can get in there with those guys and hang, it would be amazing and it’s going to happen. So that’s what inspires me, as far as like, the freedom of no rules.”

Jeff Hardy also revealed who came up with the idea for Hardy’s wild Swanton Bomb off a wall during a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The wrestler in question was none other than one of Hardy’s partners that night.

“Darby Allin,” Hardy said. I met Darby and I kind of marked out a million times at first. He said ‘hey man, I’m Darby.’ I said ‘hey man, I’m Jeff.’ The first time I saw Darby, Tony Khan, actually first time I met him said there is this guy called Darby Allin. They’re saying he’s the new Jeff Hardy.’ And then I started watching and people used to say I’m the next Shawn Michaels. I don’t believe in that at all. He’s the first Darby Allin.

He found that place and went up there. They all went up there and they felt it. It was sketchy as hell and I was so scared I was going to slip and get hurt. I got two daughters and a wife I love more than life. I was so scared I was going to get hurt, but everything went so smooth. Yeah, Darby Allin.”

You can watch the full scrum below.

