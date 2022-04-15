During a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily former WWE Superstar Big Damo (f.k.a Killian Dain) revealed to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman that he was training wrestlers the day WWE released him.

He admitted that it is good in a way because now he can freely give his knowledge to others.

“I was actually training people the day I got fired, it’s one of those things,” he said. “But listen, what is WWE’s loss will be the rest of the world’s gain. Because what I am able to take out to the rest of the world, brilliant.

“I am going to be able to help influence the next group of people in America or Europe. Or even maybe in Japan or wherever else. I am going to take my knowledge and help the rest of the world, and I am more than happy with that.”

Towards the end of his WWE career, Big Damo was working with Drake Maverick in an NXT tag team. Big Damo admitted that what people saw on-screen is how their relationship is in real life.

“What you saw on-screen, is exactly what it was off-screen, I can tell you that. He still annoys me when he calls me or texts me,” he said. “We are in a group chat together, he still pisses me off then. Even when I hear stories about him from other people, he still pisses me off.

“No, Drake Maverick is one of those guys, I have known Drake Maverick for maybe 17 years or something. I absolutely adored Spud as a person, and as a guy. But he does do everything to annoy me at all times. So what you saw there is about as close as it gets to reality, I can tell you.”

Big Damo is set to compete in the Progress Wrestling Atlas Championship tournament this weekend which could lead to him competing against his former SAnitY member, Axel Tischer.

Damo put Tischer over heavily, admitting that fans didn’t see the best of him in WWE and if they compete, he will just be looking to beat him.

“Listen, Axel Tischer as a person, is one of my best friends,” he said. “As a worker, I respect him above all else, but if we are against each other in the middle of that ring, it won’t be my friend, it won’t be my SAnitY brother, it will be a guy who I am going to knock the absolute teeth off. I think he’s an absolutely incredible talent, I love watching him, I love everything that he does. But listen, he will just be in my way.

“We can drink about it after, we can go have a couple of beers and we can commiserate each other as need be. But listen, if there’s anybody I would love to wrestle it would be Axel Tischer, I think he’s absolutely incredible. I don’t think WWE really got to see the full scope of his ability.

“I think you got a little bit of it in NXT UK, you got to see how good he was. He got some great singles matches there, but as far as on SmackDown or NXT proper, you never got to see how good Axel was. But I think he’s writing that wrong right now.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]