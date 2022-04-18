Matt Hardy has addressed fan criticism of his brother, Jeff Hardy, wrestling on AEW’s YouTube shows this week.

For those unaware, the Hardys & Top Flight defeated Angelico, Jack Evans & Private Party in an eight-man tag match earlier this week on AEW Dark: Elevation. The Hardys were also in action on AEW Dark, teaming up with Top Flight & Frankie Kazarian in a 10-man tag match against Private Party, The Blade, Max Caster & Angelico.

The fan in question pointed out how WWE received flak for putting Jeff Hardy on Main Event last year, but “nobody has a problem” with The Charismatic Enigma appearing on AEW’s YouTube shows.

In response, Matt noted that AEW President Tony Khan asked the Hardys if they “were ok being on” the YouTube shows before booking them to matches.

Cuz you follow me, @ChangaYT, I’ll give you insight. TK treats veterans/legend with the utmost respect & uses us the same. It’s refreshing. Tony asked us if we were ok being on & we were both happy to. We want to work with young stars like Top Flight. It’s a treat to work at AEW.

Matt recently addressed the criticism surrounding the Tables Match featuring him & Jeff vs. The Butcher & Blade on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago. Matt said he was happy to take the heat for the match.

“The reason there was a controversy behind this tables match was mainly because of social media,” Hardy said on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. “As I’ve said in the past, the best thing about social media is that it gives everybody a voice and the worst thing about social media is it gives everybody a voice. Sometimes there’s just people that comment on things and make things overly difficult and I’ll take responsibility for it even though technically, I don’t think it’s my fault, I’ll take the heat.

“Everybody on the internet is mad at me anyways so it’s all good. I enjoyed the tables match, I thought it was really good, really strong. Butcher and Blade I know were super nervous about this thing, as ironic as that may seem but it was great to have that match with them and I thought it was a great environment. There was so much carnage and destruction. I was so happy we got that and I felt like it was a very fitting revenge after both Butcher and Blade turned on me and they beat me up viciously when they kicked me out of my own group the HFO.”

