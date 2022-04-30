As noted earlier, Alexa Bliss recalled the most embarrassing in-ring moment of her career in a recent interview with Adam’s Apple.

Bliss revealed she once had her shorts on backwards while sharing the ring with Mickie James in 2017, and had to run to Gorilla to fix her attire after James informed her of the wardrobe malfunction.

“My shorts were on backwards and Mickie James had to tell me in the ring that my shorts were on backwards,” Bliss recalled. “And during commercial break, I had to run back to Gorilla and change them around and then run back out.”

Mickie has taken to Twitter to react to Bliss’ embarrassing story.

I am a Day Saver. Lol. I remember! Also… I [heart emoji] @AlexaBliss_WWE so of course I’m gonna let her know.

Bliss then responded to James, before sharing several photos from the time she wore her shorts backwards.

In the same interview, Alexa Bliss was asked about her absence from WWE TV, her recent wedding to singer Ryan Cabrera, and a lot more. You can click here to read her comments.

