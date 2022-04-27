Beyond the Forbidden Door, could lie a world of endless possibilities involving AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The two companies are joining forces to promote their first crossover pay-per-view coming up in June. And NJPW President Takami Ohbari is open to even more combined shows going forward.

“Traveling between Japan and the U.S. is no longer a significant problem,” Ohbari told Sports Illustrated. “If Japanese fans are invested in this event and the demand is there, then there will absolutely be the impetus for us to take the next step of holding an event in Japan.”

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be held at Chicago’s United Center on Sunday, June 26. Takami Ohbari was personally in attendance when plans for the show were officially revealed on last Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite.

“NJPW and AEW will open the ‘Forbidden Door’ together this June, but what lies on the other side is something we will all have to wait to find out,” Ohbari told Sports Illustrated. “One guarantee: I always say that NJPW’s wrestlers carry the pride and the fight of wild lions. Whomever they fight against, or whomever they even team with, they will carry a fighting spirit that is unmatched and unbeatable.”

Sports Illustrated also reported that WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan made overtures to NJPW last year, which could have made WWE the exclusive U.S. business partner for NJPW. In the end, NJPW officials elected to partner with AEW.

NJPW has renewed its efforts to expand its presence in the United States since Takami Ohbari took over as the company’s president in 2020. As CEO of New Japan of America, Ohbari oversaw the launch of the U.S.-based NJPW Strong series on NJPW World. Since Ohbari became NJPW President, the company has also established regularly scheduled programming on AXS TV and The Roku Channel.

