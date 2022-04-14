One-half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s 10 Count podcast.

The Boss gave her thoughts on Cody Rhodes returning to the company and admitted it is cool while naming other AEW stars she would like to follow him back to WWE.

“Well, I wasn’t backstage when he came back, so I can’t tell you what the backstage reaction was for that. But it’s so cool,” Sasha Banks. “I am such a big fan of the Rhodes family. Dusty Rhodes has given me everything, laid the foundation for me. So, just to see the Rhodes back in WWE, it’s so cool. Next, let’s bring back Goldust! Let’s bring them all back. Dean Ambrose, you want to come? Let’s go. The more the merrier, let’s do it.”

When it came to a female wrestler she would like to have back, Sasha Banks had a specific name in mind. For her, she would like Ruby Riott to return to WWE at some point.

“I would love to see Ruby Riott back in the WWE Universe,” she said. “Yes, yes absolutely. That’s one of them.”

Sasha Banks also booked herself a dream faction. If the SmackDown Superstar was to lead her own group, she would want to have Naomi by her side and would also be interested in adding The Usos. However, she stressed it would not be like The Bloodline.

“I would have to throw in, Naomi for sure, and The Usos,” she said. “I think that’s a good faction right there. Just because of the history, and it’s just family right there, it is easy. It’s not going to be The Bloodline, they’re my own faction.”

