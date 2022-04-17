Toni Storm just arrived in AEW, but she already has someone in mind who she’d like to see join her. It’s another former WWE talent who parted ways with the company last year.

“Tegan Nox I would have to say is high up on that list,” Storm told Busted Open Radio. “I think that would be someone who would really deserve an awesome spot like that. And I know she loves this business as much as I do. So that would be cool to see that one day in the future. Who knows? Anything can happen. It’s pro wrestling.”

WWE released Tegan Nox along with seven other performers last November. She has not wrestled a match since she left the company.

Toni Storm parted ways with WWE late last year. It came shortly after she was called up from the NXT brand and added to the SmackDown roster.

“It wasn’t the place for me,” Storm explained. “And just – it just wasn’t. I really thought it was and I guess I romanticized it so much in my head. I thought this is where I’ve got to be. And I got there and it wasn’t the same thing that I wanted.”

Toni Storm was in the midst of a feud with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair when she left WWE. She unsuccessfully challenged Flair for the title on the Christmas Eve episode of SmackDown. Storm worked a couple more house shows opposite Flair before leaving the company.

“There was really no point in going any further,” Storm said. “And I didn’t leave on bad terms or anything like that, but it became abundantly clear that it wasn’t the place for me at all. And I love and respect all the women there. I think they’re amazing, they’re so hard-working, they inspire me, but that wasn’t my place. I don’t really know how else to put it.”

Toni Storm is now in AEW. She debuted on the March 30 episode of Dynamite. She’s looking forward to her future in the company and putting the end of her time in WWE behind her.

“There was just a moment where I realized it wasn’t for me,” Storm recalled. “And as much as I might have romanticized it as a child, and felt that this was my dream and this is what I have to accomplish, I just realized maybe it’s not. And maybe this isn’t the place for me. And who am I to take someone else’s spot that actually really wants to be here? That’s not fair. And I just – I just thought, you know, I’m still gonna be a wrestler. I’m still gonna be a wrestler. I spent years wrestling before WWE. I mean, I loved it. So, I was like, really all there is to go back to is, like, doing something that I love. So, how bad can it be, really?

