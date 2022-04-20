In an interview with TV Insider, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan was asked about his now-famous tweet from a week or so ago where he asserted an independent study had found an army of anti-AEW bots was responsible for some of the anti-AEW rhetoric on Twitter.

Khan talked about the reasoning behind his tweet.

“What I’ve seen was a lot of anti-AEW accounts that are really focused on the things they don’t like,” Khan said. “A lot of those are legitimate things. Some of those points I’m trying to address. Some of them I don’t agree with, but the point is a lot of these are the same people. There are a handful of accounts that are being run by a few people running a lot of accounts. Those are real people.

“A lot of their engagement, their retweets, likes, people responding, and signal boosting for what they are saying, those are bots. You got a network of a few people with a lot of identities powered by a bunch of bots. I’m not making this up. I have hired IT experts that put together a much more sophisticated explanation than I’m capable of giving.

“It’s a real thing, or I wouldn’t have brought it up. I have a pretty good reputation in this business for honesty.”

Tony Khan will make a huge announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite. Rumors have swirled about what it will be, from a NJPW/AEW Supershow to some kind of distribution deal for Ring of Honor. Khan had the following to say recently in regards to the future of ROH’s content.

“I can’t promise a timeline, but I am definitely going to make sure that fans are able to access the classic Ring Of Honor library. There’s a lot of stuff that’s been available on the Honor Club. But I think that we can incentivize fans to check out a lot more historical Ring Of Honor content.

“Because a lot of these great wrestlers are stars in AEW now. Some of the biggest names in AEW were also some of the biggest names in Ring Of Honor.”

