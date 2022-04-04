AAA has given Tony Khan the call to make in regards to the upcoming match between The Young Bucks and FTR, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The match will be taking place on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, and will see FTR defend both the AAA and ROH Tag Team Titles. Despite the fact that AAA’s championships are on the line, it is the AEW President who has been given the chance to book who wins. He can do whatever he wants with this match.

FTR head into it with both sets of titles after defeating The Briscoes for the ROH Tag Team Titles at the recent Supercard Of Honor event. However, The Young Bucks have been confirmed for the upcoming TripleMania event. They will be facing Rey Fenix (if he is healthy) and El Hijo del Vikingo.

The last time FTR defended their AAA Tag Team Championships was at a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide show in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, where they defeated challengers Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

FTR have been pushing for a rematch against The Young Bucks since their previous encounter at Full Gear in 2020. It was Matt and Nick Jackson who got the win that night, capturing the AEW Tag Team Titles. Since then, the two teams have not met, despite them trading words back and forth. However, now Tony Khan has booked the match to happen.

Cash Wheeler had previously expressed to Barstool Rasslin’ that they expected to have more matched with The Young Bucks. He explained then that it was inevitable they would clash inside the ring again at some stage.

“If you ask me though, no matter how much we wanted the immediate rematch because we don’t like losing, especially not to those guys. It’s inevitable that it’s going to happen,” the FTR star said. “We’ve learned, we waited a long time to have that first match. We know how to be patient when it comes to this.

“We know that when you boil it all down and you take it all away and you strip it down to just who is the better team, they know that we are and they hate that. They’re going to avoid that at all costs,” Wheeler claimed. “They don’t want to be seen even remotely in the same area as us because it’s going to expose them.”

