AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox about his friendship with Dana White.

Recently, Jim Ross said on his Grillin’ JR podcast that White would be in attendance for an AEW show in Vegas next month. The promotion will be in town for several days for Double or Nothing weekend.

“Well, I don’t know about that, I think JR may be bold in those comments,” he said on JR claiming Dana will be at a show. “We did have a great time with Dana and Hunter. I don’t want to commit to those guys that they’re definitely going to be there, but they’ve been great friends to me.

“I was talking to those guys about our show coming up in Vegas, Double Or Nothing, and we also have a big show coming up at The Form, June 1st for Dynamite. So, I would love to have Dana and Hunter come to AEW. Dana has been such a great friend to me, so hopefully, we can host him, like they’ve hosted us.”

Tony Khan then looked ahead to the future of AEW, with several young wrestlers that he thinks could break out. For him, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta are two wrestlers that he believes are set to thrive moving forwards.

“As far as young wrestlers going forward who I think could be pillars for the future, without putting that name on them so we aren’t stealing anybody else’s gimmick. I think young core wrestlers for the future would include Daniel Garcia, absolutely,” he said. “I think he’s a huge part of what we’re doing going forward. You know, in addition to him I think Wheeler Yuta.

“I think people have seen how hard he fought against Jon Moxley, and how hard he fought against Bryan Danielson. Also, the progression he made during his three matches with Jon Moxley. Getting just slaughtered the first time out, then having a very respectable effort the second time. Not a classic match, not an epic, but much more respectable than his first match.

“Then the third match taking it to Jon, everything he’s got. Also accepting the punishment from Jon, taking the punishment from Jon, and asking for more. The crowd found a new respect for Wheeler Yuta, and that has carried over.

“I think we saw that this past week on the live Rampage that the fans are still really excited about Wheeler Yuta, he got the, ‘Yuta, Yuta,’ chants. So, I think he’s a huge wrestler going forward for us too. That’s another really important one.”

Another wrestler that he believes has a bright future is Jade Cargill. Tony Khan thinks that the current TBS Champion is someone who is only going to get better in the future and he is pleased with the progress that has been made so far.

“Another wrestler who is early in their career, who I think is somebody that we could build around, and is a great champion already is Jade Cargill. Jade is young in her wrestling career as a college athlete, who has only been in pro wrestling for a little over a year,” he said. “But, in that time she’s dominated competition, and she’s only going to get better.

“She’s not only gotten better in the ring, but I think the promos, the character of Jade Cargill. We have learned so much about who Jade is and what makes her a great champion. I think fans want to see more of that.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

