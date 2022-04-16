Wheeler Yuta was the recent guest on AEW Unrestricted where he talked about how he used to travel from town to town on the indies with Nick Gage.

“Nick Gage is incredible, he is one of the most, like, real, genuine human beings that I’ve ever met. But there again, there was a point on the independents where, twice a month we would go to Ohio, then back to Massachusetts, and then home. The Ohio drive is eight hours, and then back to Massachusetts is 10ish.

“Sometimes we wouldn’t do it in that order, but Massachusetts is like five or six. So, we would do that loop all the time. Just the life experience that the guy has. Being a young person that hasn’t lived the life that he’s lived, it was so interesting to hear different things about different things that he’s done in his life.”

Wheeler Yuta then reflected on the duality of Nick Gage as a person as he recalled the dark way that Gage once got himself pumped up for a match. Yet, on the flip side, the hardcore wrestler also has a softer side as he taught the AEW star how to win claw machines.

“I do remember the first time that I’d rode with him, I had met him just a few times. He wasn’t feeling well so he was kind of quiet throughout the ride. Then we get about 30 minutes away from the building, and he wanted to like amp himself up. He wanted to get hyped up. What do you do to get amped up? I look over and he’s watching videos of people confessing to murders.

“I was like, ‘woah, okay,’ I was blown away. ‘Out there, I am a killer. I am a killer, Yuta.’ I was like, ‘okay.’ Then he went and had this awesome match that was great. But that was the first time we rode together. The duality of Nick, on the way back we stopped at a rest stop, and he showed me how to win claw machines.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

