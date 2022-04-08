The new ROH Pure Champion and AEW wrestler Wheeler Yuta was a guest on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio.

Yuta is scheduled to face Jon Moxley on AEW Rampage tonight, and he noted that he is no longer scared of the former AEW World Champion.

“Moxley and I have had a few battles before,” Yuta said. “The first one, I don’t know if you could call it a battle. A massacre would probably be a better assessment of that. I think it lasted maybe less than three minutes. But, now, now it’s a different ball game. I’m not scared of Moxley anymore. There’s nothing he can do to me that he hasn’t already done to me.

“He has beaten me down, bruised me, battered me. All I can do now is give my best and show that I deserve to be in there. I’ve got a couple of tricks up my sleeve, I think, tonight. We’ll see. My goal is to earn his respect, and if not, just get that win. Tonight’s definitely a level up for me.”

Wheeler Yuta also disclosed that behind the scenes at All Elite Wrestling there is a positive competitive environment, but realizes that because of the large roster, wrestlers have to level up or get left behind.

“AEW is such a competitive environment, but in the best way possible,” Wheeler explained. “It’s very positive and uplifting, but there’s just so much talent. So much that you have no choice but to either level up or get left behind. So I think being put in the environment has really helped me out and has allowed me to grow both as a wrestler and just a human being.

“Just being around all these people that I respect so much, who have done it for years and years, it’s an environment where you really have to get stronger, get better, or else you’re going to get left behind. So, I think being in AEW has been the best thing for my career.”

Yuta squared off against Bryan Danielson last week and revealed that it was so cool for him to be in the ring with someone that he has looked up to for so long.

“Last Wednesday against Bryan Danielson was so cool,” Yuta said. “It was in the Colonial Life Arena. My parents now live in South Carolina so they were – this is the first time that they’d seen me wrestle since I was like 17-years old. Being in there with someone that I looked up to for so long. I don’t know if I’ve said this before, but I used to pirate ROH DVDs with his matches on them. Custom Bryan Danielson compilations that I made.

“So it was really cool to be able to have that come full circle, and it was someone that – and to be able to do it in front of my parents, that was really special to me. Parents, a lot of friends were there. It was a great night, for sure.”

