Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is heading back to his home state of Ohio for the upcoming Pro Wrestling Revolver Stranger Thangs event, taking place on June 11, 2022, from the Calumet Center at Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds.

Mox, originally from Cincinnati, will be one of the featured performers on the card. However, his opponent for the night has yet to be determined as of this writing.

“BREAKING We’re coming back to Ohio! Signed for 6/11 #StrangerTHANGS Calumet Center at Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds LIVE on @FiteTV The DEATH RIDER Jon Moxley!” Wrestling Revolver writes on their Twitter. “Tickets go on sale Fri, April 29th at 8pm (Eastern) http://ProWrestlingRevolver.com”

Despite his major success in companies like WWE and AEW, Mox has never shied away from performing on the indie circuit. He is the current GCW World Champion, and performs with other promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling, DEFY Wrestling, and others whenever he has the opportunity.

In his home promotion of AEW, Mox is currently developing a stable with Bryan Danielson and William Regal by his side. The “Blackpool Combat Club” just recently welcomed their first addition to the club — Wheeler Yuta — who has taken to the aggressive style seamlessly.

