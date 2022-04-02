After being fired by Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood of FTR on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, Tully Blanchard has now found himself some new clients to form Tully Blanchard Enterprises.

During the Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XV Zero Hour pre-show, Blanchard introduced Kaun & Toa Liona, known as The Gates of Agony, as his new tag team. The duo faced Cheeseburger & Eli Isom and picked up the victory. Tully revealed that he had been contacted by the tag team to take them to the next level.

Kaun is a one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion as part of Shane Taylor Promotions. The team held the gold for 295 days between February 2021 and December 2021. Toa Liona is currently one-half of the FSW Tag Team Champions alongside Juicy Finau as Toko Uso. Liona has also recently appeared on AEW Dark competing in a handful of matches, with the most recent being on January 15 against QT Marshall.

On the main Supercard of Honor XV card, Tully Blanchard introduced “The Machine” Brian Cage as his next client. Cage, making his Ring of Honor debut, faced Ninja Mack in one-on-one action and scored the win using the Drill Claw. The former FTW Champion, who is signed to All Elite Wrestling, last performed on Tony Khan’s promotion on October 6, 2021, where he lost to Ricky Starks in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Last month, the 2020 Casino Ladder Match winner revealed that there were plans in place for his return to AEW television. Though unsure about what the future held for him, a new path appears to have been found by linking up with Tully Blanchard. It has yet to be determined whether this means he will operate between both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

The full ROH Supercard of Honor XV results can be found at this link.

