Since debuting alongside MJF in November 2019, Wardlow has made quite an impact in the wrestling world. The Ohio-born powerhouse has amassed quite a following, as well as an impressive 13-4 singles record in that time.

Included in this impressive record are outings against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and notable wins over Jake Hager and Jungle Boy. Speaking with Buster’s World about his match this week against Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow discussed who else he would like to face in AEW in the future.

“For today, Kenny Omega tops that list. I feel like I have a list of people that are claimed to be the best wrestlers in the world. I feel like I have this list of people that I want to wrestle with just because they are the best, supposedly”, he said. “So I just want to challenge myself with guys like Kenny Omega, can I hang with PAC and Andrade? I want to be able to hang with the best workers.”

The multi-talented Cleveland native elaborated further on how he seems himself, in regards to the modern wrestling climate.

“I don’t want to be secluded to just a monster, just someone who can tear heads off and is just a one-dimensional wrestler. I truly believe I have the voice, I can speak, and I have the athleticism to be well-rounded”, he said. “I know that this is used often but I feel that I am the total package. I check every box, and I probably created some of my own boxes as far as building a professional wrestler. So like I said, I want to challenge myself through the real workers.”

Whilst discussing the different variety of matches that are currently available to him, Wardlow did acknowledge there are some gargantuan contests he would still like to have.

“The big monster vs monster type scenario, it would be dreamy to step in the ring with Paul Wight one day. The biggest of them all. Guys like Big Show, or Mark Henry if he ever decided to lace the boots up again. The guys that I watched on tv that have survived, made a name for themselves, and have been monsters in the company. Put me up against all of them.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Buster’s World with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]