A current AEW champion has revealed that they still seek advice from Cody Rhodes, despite “The American Nightmare” returning to WWE.

Rhodes, who was an integral part of All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019, departed the company in February, ultimately returning to Vince McMahon’s promotion for the first time since 2016. The former AEW TNT Champion defeated Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 38 in a surprise appearance and has since become a major part of “WWE Raw.” There is even a countdown clock shown each week to indicate when Rhodes will be making his appearance.

On SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio prior to tonight’s “AEW Dynamite” in Las Vegas, FTW Champion Ricky Starks revealed that his relationship with Rhodes isn’t what you might expect considering the latter’s departure from AEW.

“It’s going to be Cody,” Starks said when asked who he goes to for advice and mentoring. “It still is Cody. I mean, there’s nothing wrong with saying that. I don’t really have that type of relationship back there [in the AEW locker room]. There’s people I can talk to, for sure, but it’s not in terms of taking me under their wing.”

Starks will face Swerve Strickland and Jungle Boy in a Triple Threat Match tonight on “Dynamite” at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay The match is something of a preview for the fourth annual “Double or Nothing” event, when Starks and his Team Taz teammate Powerhouse Hobbs will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship against reigning champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus and fellow challengers Strickland and Keith Lee.

