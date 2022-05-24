The viewing details for AEW’s highly-anticipated pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2022 have now been revealed.

Airing live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday, May 29, Double or Nothing will air on Bleacher Report through the B/R App, Bleacher Report website, and connected devices. The event will cost $49.99 and will begin at 8 pm EST. Fans based in the United States can pre-order the event here.

The show will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers, along with select movie theaters in North America. International fans can access the event through PPV.com (Canada) and FITE TV (rest of the world).

The event will mark the fourth Double or Nothing pay-per-view in company history and will be presented the same week the promotion celebrates its three-year anniversary of producing television.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 card

* “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship

* Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship

* Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

* Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship

* Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz & Eddie Kingston in Anarchy in the Arena

* Adam Cole vs. Winner of Kyle O’Reilly & Samoa Joe in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals

* The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy)

* Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews)

* Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling in the Buy-In Match

MJF and Wardlow’s expected bout is yet to be confirmed, as the match is pending the result of Wardlow’s Steel Cage Match with Shawn Spears on AEW “Dynamite”.

Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to the event, according to the press release sent out by Bleacher Report.

