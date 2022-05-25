AEW is celebrating the company’s third anniversary and kicking off “Double or Nothing” week in Las Vegas tonight. A live episode of “Dynamite” will be broadcast from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

There will be a steel cage match with major implications for Sunday’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view. Shawn Spears will face Wardlow. MJF will be the special referee. Wardlow must compete in the match to secure a one-on-one match against MJF at “Double or Nothing”.

The Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship will be defended on tonight’s show. FTR will meet the challenge of Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta).

There will be two semifinal matches in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. Dr. Britt Baker will face Toni Storm. The winner will meet the winner of the other women’s semifinal match in the women’s bracket. That match between Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander will happen on Friday’s “AEW Rampage”.

Tonight’s other semifinal match will see Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe take on Kyle O’Reilly. The winner will advance to face Adam Cole. The tournament finals will be held at “Double Or Nothing”.

A three-way match on tonight’s “Dynamite” will serve as a preview of the AEW Tag Team Championship match at “Double or Nothing”. One-half of the tag team champs Jungle Boy will face FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland.

AEW has also announced a face-to-face confrontation for tonight between AEW Champion Hangman Page and his title challenger at “Double or Nothing”, CM Punk.

It was just announced on Tuesday that fans will also hear from AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa during tonight’s show. She is set to defend her title at “Double Or Nothing” against Serena Deeb.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Roppongi Vice vs. FTR (c)

Steel Cage Match: Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow with MJF as the special referee

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly

AEW Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Champion Hangman Page and CM Punk face-to-face

We hear from AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa

Stay tuned for more on tonight's "Dynamite"

