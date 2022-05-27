The last stop before AEW’s “Double Or Nothing” pay-per-view on Sunday is a live episode of “Rampage” tonight. The show at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada begins at a special early start time of 6:30 PM ET.

The final piece of the “Double Or Nothing” card should be in place by the end of tonight’s “Rampage”. Kris Statlander will face Ruby Soho in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. Dr. Britt Baker awaits the winner in the final on Sunday.

Scorpio Sky will receive a new, custom TNT Championship belt during tonight’s show. Recently, the title was stolen and then destroyed by Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian.

Also tonight, The Young Bucks will be in action. As of Friday morning, their opponents had not been revealed. The Bucks are preparing to face The Hardys at “Double Or Nothing”.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal

Scorpio Sky receives a new TNT Title

The Young Bucks will be in action

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Rampage” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 6:30 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]