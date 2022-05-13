The powers at be in AEW are reportedly interested in Candice LeRae.

As noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae reportedly has interest from ‘people in power’ in AEW.

LeRae’s contract with WWE reportedly expired this past week after not appearing on WWE television since July 2021 due to her pregnancy.

Candice LeRae’s husband, Johnny Gargano’s deal with WWE expired in December 2021 and is currently mulling his future following the birth of the couple’s first child this past February.

Another recent WWE departure was NXT 2.0’s Malcolm Bivens, who was released by the company on 4/29. Per the Observer, the belief is that Bivens is headed to AEW following the end of his 30-day non-compete clause, which will expire later this month.

During a recent stand-up comedy show, Bivens commented on his WWE exit.

“So here’s the truth,” Bivens said. “There’s a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation. Was I offered a contract in February? Yes. Did I say no to said contract? Yes.

“Was I offered to be with Omos? No. No one said a word to me about managing Omos. Was I told about the main roster? Yes. People, they think I’m crazy. ‘Malcolm, you threw away millions potentially. You walked away!’ Yeah, I did, because I didn’t want to do it anymore.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t happy. At Stand & Deliver, I had a conversation with the head writer and I told him so. And then two weeks ago I said the same thing. ‘I don’t think this was for me.’ And that’s okay because your happiness isn’t dictated by what people say you should do. Happiness is dictated by what you think you should do. There’s a difference, right? It’s been an interesting few days, I’ll put it to you that way.”

Wrestling Inc. will update any and all news on the futures of both LeRae and Bivens.

