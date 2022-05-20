While there is no time frame for her return, Stephanie McMahon will resume her duties as WWE’s Chief Brand Officer in the future, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer reported that the leave of absence was “100 per cent” Stephanie’s choice, and the decision “had been coming for some time, not something that just happened out of nowhere.”

Although Stephanie was reportedly contemplating taking a break for some time, Meltzer noted that “virtually nobody knew anything” expect for a few who remained tight-lipped until Stephanie released the info on Twitter.

The report added that Stephanie “was not forced or pressured” into making the decision.

In Stephanie’s tweet, she mentioned that she was taking time away to focus on her family. Although that is a big part of the reason for her departure, Meltzer noted that “there is more to it” and the few people who knew weren’t saying much expect that the “basic reasons given were not inaccurate.”

As far as what Stephanie’s decisions means for the future of WWE, Meltzer noted that at this point there’s only speculation. Paul Levesque, AKA Triple H, returned to the WWE full-time recently after suffering a cardiac event last year. During his absence, Stephanie “had to pick up a lot of his responsibilities,” according to Meltzer.

The report confirmed that WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan will be taking over most of Stephanie’s duties with immediate effect. Furthermore, all those who previously reported to Stephanie will now be reporting to Khan.

Stephanie McMahon has been the public face of WWE for nearly two decades. Besides being the CBO, she is a member of the WWE’s Board of Directors and aside from Vince McMahon, she remains the only original McMahon family member still working for the company. Stephanie also owns 2.5 percent of the WWE which would be valued at $116 million.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]