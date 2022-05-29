People in WWE were reportedly furious with Tony Khan after his recent tweet mocking the company for moving the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank event.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of the “Wrestling Observer Radio,” certain people in WWE were furious, although no names were mentioned as to who exactly that was. Khan was happy to joke about WWE’s recent decision to move locations for WWE’s Money In The Bank show.

“Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including great visits with fans + media, a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with Warner Brothers Discovery leadership, dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM,” Khan tweeted. “Today: AEW Rampage on TNT!”

WWE was originally going to have the annual event at the Allegiant Stadium, which is something that Cody Rhodes promoted after joining the company, but they have now switched the show’s location to the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena. Interestingly, that was the location of AEW’s first-ever AEW Double Or Nothing.

That wasn’t the only aspect of WWE’s change that he decided to mock though, as Khan also pointed out that WWE will now be going up against UFC’s International Fight Week.

“Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week,” Khan tweeted. “See you tonight on Friday Night AEW Rampage on TNT at a special time tonight. 6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT/4:30pm MT/3:30pm PT!”

Khan was not the only person from AEW to poke fun at WWE’s expense regarding this situation either, as CM Punk also seemingly chimed in on the matter. In 1991 WWE decided to change venues for the Showcase of Immortals show, which the company claimed was down to, “bomb threats,” but it had been reported by media such as SLAM! Sports of Canada that it was actually due to poor ticket sales. Punk simply put, “Another bomb threat smh” on his Instagram, hinting at the recent decision by Vince McMahon.

