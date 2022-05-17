WWE took to Instagram to ask fans who they think should join Judgment Day in the future, and Batista picked an AEW star. While he knows that it isn’t possible right now, the Animal made it clear he’d like to see CM Punk join the group.

“In a perfect world?! CM Punk!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Obviously, CM Punk is not going to be finding himself in Judgment Day anytime soon, given that he is under contract with AEW. It is worth noting that Punk and Batista are well known for being good friends outside the ring.

Despite Batista’s wishes, CM Punk will instead be focusing his attention on becoming the AEW World Champion as he goes one-on-one with Hangman Page for AEW’s top prize in the main event of AEW’s Double Or Nothing PPV later on this month. This will mark the first time that Punk has challenged for a major world title since returning to wrestling.

Judgment Day originally began with Edge and Damian Priest, with the group being formed after WWE WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley was then added to the mix following WWE WrestleMania Backlash and since that point they have teased adding a fourth member, with Edge making it clear he is not done.

It was recently reported that Edge had actually pitched for Harland to join Judgment Day. Of course, Hardland joining the new, dark stable will not be happening anytime soon because the former NXT 2.0 star has been released by the company. Other names such as Ciampa, T-Bar, and Finn Balor have all been rumored by fans to be added to the group.

As for right now, Judgment Day is still continuing their feud with AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has since added Balor, and more recently Liv Morgan to his ranks to level things up. It is currently unknown if they will be competing against each other at WWE Hell In A Cell.

