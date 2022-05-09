Former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley, took to social media following WrestleMania Backlash to address fans calling for her immediate return to the squared circle.

The Premium Live Event saw Ronda Rousey capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the first time by making Charlotte Flair scream “I quit” in their WrestleMania 38 rematch. Following the “I Quit” Match, many fans took to social media, sharing their displeasure that Bayley did not appear on the show.

“Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called ReCoVeRy!!!!!!!! ReHaB!!!!!! Re-MoDeL!!!!!!!!!!! Have some ReSpEcT!” Bayley wrote.

☀️😙Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called ReCoVeRy!!!!!!!! ReHaB!!!!!! Re-MoDeL!!!!!!!!!!! Have some ReSpEcT! 🦿🫀🧠 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 9, 2022

The 2019 Women’s Money in the Bank winner has been sidelined since July 2021 with a torn ACL, that occurred during training at the WWE Performance Center. She took the opportunity to remind fans that she is still recovering and ridiculed them by using a style of text often used on social media in a mocking fashion.

It was expected that her absence from the squared circle would be approximately nine months, as per WWE’s initial report on the injury. This would have meant she would have been at least ready to return to the ring in April. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer did report back in March that the former NXT Women’s Champion was ready to make her comeback.

Just days prior to the post-WrestleMania Backlash tweet, on May 7, the WWE Grand Slam Champion also posted, “You can’t rush what you want to last forever,” and followed up by retweeting a fan post that stated “tick tock,” and featured a fan art image, indicating a return may be on the horizon.

Bayley last competed inside a WWE ring on June 25, 2021, when she teamed up with Seth Rollins on an episode of SmackDown against Bianca Belair and now-former WWE Superstar, Cesaro.

