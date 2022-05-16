WWE Superstar Bayley teased that she is excited for herself and what 2022 holds on Twitter over the weekend.

She posted yesterday, “I’m like…. excited for myself. Ready to see what 2022 is like.”

The two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has been out of action since July 2021, after suffering a torn ACL during a training session at the WWE Performance Center. At the time of her injury, WWE released a statement to confirm that the 2019 Women’s Money in the Bank winner would be on the sidelines for approximately nine months. Ten months have now passed since the news broke about her injury.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer noted back in March that the former RAW Women’s Champion was ready for her comeback, though, a return has yet to materialize in any capacity.

Just minutes after Ronda Rousey captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, fans took to social media to voice their displeasure at Bayley’s absence on the show.

The first WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion responded by ridiculing fans for not understanding how injuries and recovery work, “Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called ReCoVeRy!!!!!!!! ReHaB!!!!!! Re-MoDeL!!!!!!!!!!! Have some ReSpEcT!”

Bayley last competed inside a WWE ring on June 25, 2021, when she teamed up with Seth Rollins on an episode of SmackDown against Bianca Belair and now-former WWE Superstar, Cesaro. Months prior to this bout, she was the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion for 380 days between October 2019 and October 2020.

