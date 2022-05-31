WWE fans, it’s time to play the game… the betting game! That’s because the odds for WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday on Peacock have arrived, courtesy of BetOnline.

The odds will certainly make fans of WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair happy, as they favor her to retain the title in a three-way match over former champions Becky Lynch and Asuka. In the other main event match on the show, Cody Rhodes is favored to complete the sweep and beat Seth Rollins inside the cell. That would give the RollerCodester his third straight win over Rollins, who has been beaten in each of their encounters since Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38.

Other odds have Bobby Lashley favored in his handicap match with MVP and Omos, while The Judgment Day and Ezekiel are favorites in their matches against AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan, and Kevin Owens respectively. Perhaps no one on the card is favored more than Theory, who has strong odds going into his United States Championship match against Mustafa Ali.

You can see the odds below.

Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair (c) -200 (1/2)

Becky Lynch +220 (11/5)

Asuka +300 (3/1)

Hell in a Cell Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -225 (4/9)

Seth “Freakin” Rollins +150 (3/2)

Handicap Match Winner

Bobby Lashley -180 (5/9)

Omos & MVP +140 (7/5)

Mixed Tag Team Winner

The Judgment Day -350 (2/7)

AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan +225 (9/4)

Singles Match Winner

Ezekiel -150 (2/3)

Kevin Owens +110 (11/10)

United States Championship Match Winner

Theory (c) -450 (2/9)

Mustafa Ali +275 (11/4)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]