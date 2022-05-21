The Raw Women’s Champion was in action after “SmackDown” went off the air this week.

After a thrilling main event that saw The Usos become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair went one-on-one against The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley.

The two women threw several moves from their arsenals at one another until Belair hit the KOD and scored a pinfall to retain her title. She now sets her sights on this weekend’s WWE live events. This evening in Canton, Ohio, Belair will defend her title against both Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Assuming she successfully retains for the second time this weekend, ‘The EST of WWE’ will then defend against Morgan, Ripley, and Alexa Bliss in Fort Wayne, Indiana this Sunday.

Belair is scheduled to defend the WWE Raw Women’s Title at Hell In A Cell against the new #1 contender, Asuka. ‘The Empress of Tomorrow’ defeated Becky Lynch last Monday on “Raw” to earn her way to the next Premium Live Event and challenge for the gold.

Ripley and Morgan have been entangled in a feud ever since their tag team fell apart weeks ago. Since then, Ripley has sworn allegiance to The Judgment Day stable, led by Edge. With Damian Priest by their side, they have been feuding with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Morgan in recent weeks, possibly setting up to a six-person tag team match at Hell In A Cell.

Full results from last night’s episode of “SmackDown” can be seen at this link.

