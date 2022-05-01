During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about The IInspiration leaving Impact Wrestling. The news came yesterday that the former Knockouts Tag Team Champions have departed the company. For Booker T, he isn’t overly surprised by the announcement.

“You know what, I am not surprised or anything like that. They were in WWE for what, seven, eight years? They had been in the company for quite some time,” he said. “And to be a part of the machine for seven to eight years, that right there is a run in itself. A lot of females don’t even have seven, eight-year run careers. For those two to just be in WWE for seven, eight years, that was a hell of a run for them. Then to work at that level is something as well.”

Booker T didn’t take anything away from being able to work for Impact Wrestling. But, he did point out that there is a difference for being with them and WWE. He believes that could be the reason that they’ve come to the decision they have made recently.

“Taking nothing away from Impact, it’s a hell of a different ride,” Booker said. “Back in the day we had the Texas Cyclone and you wanted to jump on it, that was the WWE. I am not even going to make a comparison there, but Impact is not the Texas Cyclone. When you’re stepping down to a different level, the crowds are different, the shows are different, and more importantly, the pay is different.

“That right there might be the one thing you can’t get past. When you’ve got road expenses, car, hotel, food, they’re going to take care of your airfare and stuff like that, and then pay your check, and you’ve got bills to pay at home. Sometimes you’ve got to rethink the situation, that may be the place that they’re in right now.”

The IInspiration have claimed that they are stepping away from the ring for the upcoming future. But for Booker T, that does not mean they’re on forever.

“To take an indefinite break doesn’t mean that you can’t come back if somebody gives you a phone call,” he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]