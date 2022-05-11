During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Ronda Rousey’s performance at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

The former UFC star defeated Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit” match to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the show. Booker believes that you could see that Rousey has been studying.

“Well, I can tell you this, you could tell Ronda’s been studying, you could tell she’s been working on her craft,” he said. “I said it also, having someone like Charlotte in the ring with you, man, that doesn’t hurt at all. Knowing what it means to have a ring general in the ring, and knowing how to work around that ring general is very, very important.

“That’s one thing that I think Ronda Rousey has done very well since day one. Because you’ve got to understand, ever since Ronda came in, almost 10 times out of 10 times, she’s been following. In this business, you’ve got to know how to follow very, very well, if you plan on making it to the next level, if you plan on anybody trusting you to help you to make it to that next level. Ronda definitely has done that.”

Ronda Rousey recently claimed she can forget spots inside the ring, but Booker T feels she covers that well. He pointed out that the ability to not make that appear obvious is a special trait.

“It proved what she was talking about as far as going out there and not sometimes knowing exactly where she is in a match, and still being able to go out there and cover those mistakes. Man, that is uncanny, that is the art of a true worker. It’s not knowing every aspect of where we are. But still to the crowd making it look like this is something special. So, I give Ronda Rousey a whole lot of credit, there again, studying the game, and living up to the moniker.”

