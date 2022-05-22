During an appearance on the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Tammy Sytch, a.k.a Sunny, who was ordered back to prison after her bond was revoked. On March 25, Sytch rear-ended another vehicle at a stoplight, causing the death of a 75-year-old man. Sytch has reportedly been dealing with alcohol issues for some time, and she was 3 ½ times the lawful blood-alcohol limit when the incident took place.

“I know about what drugs can do to you,” Booker said. “I’ve been around them, I’ve seen it up close and personal … If she’s got a 20 or 30-year sentence, am I going to go on Twitter and say, ‘Man, that’s wrong’? She’s going to get the punishment that they gonna dish out. [If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime], that’s just part of it. I get that.”

That said, Booker has no shortage of sympathy for Sytch, whose story he’s seen play out frequently in the wrestling industry, and whose legacy he believes deserves respect. Commonly known as the WWE’s first true Diva, Sytch’s skyrocketing popularity in the mid-1990s transcended the boundaries of pro wrestling, and she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 . Her official Hall of Fame bio states that Sytch “redefined the role of women in WWE.”

“Do I wish this on anybody? No, I don’t,” Booker said. “I wish she could have figured it out and had a better life, because like I say, she’s someone that should be celebrated nowadays as opposed to being locked up in prison. That’s the bottom line as far as Tammy goes. And there again, she’s going to have to deal with the consequences.”

