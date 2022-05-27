One of the downsides of being a wrestling star these days is the occasional toxic interaction with unruly fans over social media. It’s especially tough on female wrestlers, a point that isn’t lost on AEW star and former AEW Women’s World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

In an interview with Forbes, Baker discussed cyberbullying and the negative effect it can have on wrestlers, and at one point seemed to recall the death of Stardom wrestler Hana Kimura, who committed suicide after being cyberbullied, to make her point.

“I think people just go on to Twitter just to be heard in a negative way,” Baker said. “They just want to say something nasty and hateful and mean, so they will go on to Twitter for literally no [other] reason and they just say it and make sure they tag you in it, too.

“We’ve had people in the industry kill themselves over cyberbullying, and you’d think that that would be enough for people to wake up. Keep your mean thoughts to yourself. You know, the body-shaming and telling me I should go kill myself because I beat so and so in a match, it’s just really, really horrible and toxic.”

Shortly after the Forbes article was published, Baker posted a link to it on Twitter, referencing this section of the interview after, ironically, she received criticism from fans online for expressing her desire to wrestle disgruntled WWE star, Sasha Banks.

“Those of you trolling me over an interview answer I gave when asked about a dream match opponent should go on to read the rest of the article where we discuss cyberbullying and how toxic Twitter can be,” Baker tweeted.

Those of you trolling me over an interview answer I gave when asked about a dream match opponent should go on to read the rest of the article where we discuss cyberbullying and how toxic twitter can be. https://t.co/DGEeTGNaXU — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) May 25, 2022

Baker is scheduled to compete in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing.

