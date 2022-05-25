As arguably AEW’s top women’s wrestling star, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, is always on the lookout for potential big-money matches. And given the news story that has dominated headlines for more than week now, Baker had a new idea for a potential dream opponent when the subject was broached in an interview with Forbes.

“Since it’s a pretty hot topic right now, I’m going to say Sasha Banks,” Baker said. “I think she is one of the top draws in all of WWE. She’s such a superstar, she’s such a good wrestler. She’s definitely somebody that I would love to wrestle.”

Baker’s answer comes after Banks, along with her tag team partner Naomi, walked out of WWE either before or during an episode of “WWE Monday Night Raw.” Banks and Naomi had been the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions; the titles were vacated a few days later on “WWE Friday Night Smackdown”, when Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely.

Banks and Baker have never met in the ring and have never worked for the same promotion at the same time. While Banks’ relationship with WWE seems dire at the moment— WWE released a statement condemning Banks and Naomi’s actions, as well as removing their merchandise from WWEShop — it’s been reported that WWE still lists Banks and Naomi on their active roster. Other reports suggest Banks’ and Naomi’s contracts with WWE are up within the next two months, though it’s been speculated that WWE will exercise its right to freeze the deals, delaying any potential departure.

Banks might not be headed to AEW any time soon, but Baker has plenty to hold her over while she waits. The former AEW Women’s Champion is scheduled to wrestle Toni Storm tonight on “AEW Dynamite” in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup, with the winner competing in the tournament finals at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday.

