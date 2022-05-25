If there’s one thing fans associate AEW star Christian Cage with, it’s singing. Alright, not really, but the former Impact Wrestling World Champion will be doing so along with fellow AEW stars CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Dr. Britt Baker DMD on an upcoming episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”

Christian sat down with Jim Varsallone to reveal how this whole situation came together.

“I’m friends with one of the guys in charge of the show, a guy named Eric Pankowski, who used to be a writer for WWE back in the day,” Christian said. “He and I had gotten in touch, and he was interested in having us on the show and having AEW represented on the show, which I thought was pretty cool. So I brought it to the attention of AEW, and the rest is history. It went from there.”

Christian also discussed being in the car with Punk and Danielson, two men he goes back a long way with when all three worked together in WWE, having each been a World Champion for the promotion at some point in 2011.

“I’d never traveled with any of them,” Christian said. “So it was fun. Like I said, I’ve obviously known Punk and Bryan for many years. We’ve never ridden together, but it was fun. We’ve always gotten along, so it was just fun to get in the car with them. I think the four different personalities too are what kind of made our car click. So it was a lot of fun.”

All this led to Christian, who has been instrumental in the improvement of young AEW star Jungle Boy over the last year, answering one of the most important questions of his career: which wrestler had the worst taste in music that he’s traveled with in the past?

“I traveled with Lance Storm for years and he’s got terrible taste in just about everything,” Christian said. “He needs to calm down. So it’s probably more Lance, even though he actually drove most of the time. But he still never had control of the radio.”

