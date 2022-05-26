CM Punk has wasted no time getting back into action since joining AEW, competing on a regular basis on television and PPV, and he has now revealed his favorite match so far ahead of his first AEW World Title clash.

For Punk, the ultimate match since his return was against Dax Harwood which took place on the March 23 episode of “AEW Dynamite,” with the former WWE Superstar picking up the victory.

“That’s the dragon I’m now chasing. I’m trying to replicate that feeling I had after that match. I never, ever say this, but to me that was the most perfect match I’ve probably ever had,” he told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. The full interview between the two is slated to be released tomorrow.

CM Punk told me his match with Dax Harwood has been his favorite in AEW. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) May 26, 2022

Harwood is someone that Punk has got a lot of respect for, and has been thriving as a professional wrestler throughout this year both as a singles and tag team worker. Not only is the FTR star responsible for helping to create Punk’s favorite match in his career, but he is Punk’s personal pick for wrestler of the year so far.

The current number one contender for the AEW World Championship had tweeted out that Harwood is, “My wrestler of the year so far,” showing the connection that the two men have.

Punk first returned to the wrestling world on “AEW Rampage: The First Dance,” back in 2021, which was the second-ever episode of “AEW Rampage,” and he followed that with his first match against Darby Allin at AEW’s All Out last year. Since then he has been praised for his in-ring work, putting together a variety of memorable matches such as against Eddie Kingston, or the dog collar bout against MJF.

For Punk, he will be involved in his most important AEW match to date this weekend at AEW Double Or Nothing when he goes one on one with Adam ‘Hangman’ Page for the AEW World Championship.

