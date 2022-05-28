The WWE “Raw” roster has one final stop before the “Hell In A Cell” Premium Live Event.

As Monday’s episode of WWE “Raw” approaches, the card for the show is taking on a more defined shape. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be in action against Asuka, one of her two challengers at HIAC. Becky Lynch and Asuka will get a shot at the Raw Women’s Title in a triple threat at next weekend’s event, but this Monday, Asuka gets Belair one-on-one in a non-title match.

The “countdown to Cody” clock can officially begin for this Monday’s “Raw”, as it has been announced that The American Nightmare will appear to respond to Seth Rollins’ attack last week. As noted, Rollins interfered in Rhodes’ match against The Miz last Monday. He then proceeded to steal Cody’s weight belt from a child it was given to at ringside and whip Cody in the back with it. The two are set for a Hell in a Cell match next weekend, so it will be interesting to see what happens this week with tempers flaring.

Also newly announced for the show is a championship contender’s match when Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura go against the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos. If Riddle and Nakamura pick up the victory, they will advance to a Tag Team Title match at “Hell in a Cell”.

Riddle and Nakamura each respectively have partners that are out with injuries, Randy Orton and Rick Boogs. With the circumstances the way they are, the unlikely duo joined forces on this week’s “SmackDown” to spawn a new tag team.

Also previously announced for the show is the return of Lacey Evans to in-ring action for the first time since February 2021. There will also be a contract signing to make the handicap match between Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP at HIAC official.

You can see the current lineup for WWE “Raw” below:

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

* Contract Signing for Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP Handicap Match at “Hell in a Cell”

* Cody Rhodes to respond to Seth Rollins’ attack

* Lacey Evans returns to the ring

* Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion The Usos in a championship contender’s match

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts