Earlier today, WWE superstar Rick Boogs posted a video to YouTube that delivers an update on his recovery. We previously noted how Boogs suffered a torn quadriceps in the opening tag team match of WrestleMania 38 night one and subsequentially had to get surgery.

“It’s been a while, fellas, I just wanted to give you an update here. There’s not [many] cool and exciting things I can do in terms of power, horsepower, strength, and testing limits… I’m just doing machines at the gym, like a cookie-cutter right now, that’s all I can do right now.

“I can’t use the lower extremity, you know what I’m saying? The horse leg,” Rick Boogs joked. “I’ve got to let that puppy heal, but I wanted to give you a golden tidbit… It’s about PT: physical therapy. As of right now, the goal this week for PT was 85-degree knee flexion. Sticky Ricky accomplished 112 degrees of knee flexion. We’re talking about next week’s goal of a 90, the following week by a hundo, maybe following week by a hundo-five. You know, I’m about a month ahead, crushing it, setting PRs. You know, 112-degree flexion? Big time [personal record].”

Boogs and his partner, Shinsuke Nakamura, were challenging The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania when his quadriceps injury occurred. Boogs attempted to hit a Fireman’s Carry during the match on both Jimmy and Jey but buckled under the weight. He then quickly rolled out of the ring, and Nakamura finished the remainder of the encounter alone.

The guitar-wielding wrestler underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, and is back home during his rehabilitation process. An official timescale is not known for his return at the moment, and. depending on the severity, a quadriceps tear is expected to keep him out of action for 6-12 months.

You can see the full video below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]