Danhausen has recognized a mini Danhausen! Shortly after “AEW Dynamite” went off the air last night, a fan posted video from inside the arena featuring a kid wearing both the Danhausen facepaint and a Hook t-shirt. The young Hookhausen fan then proceeded to curse certain wrestling fans as they walked by and even took a few pictures with some fans who dared to get close.

Mini @DanhausenAD out here cursing everyone pic.twitter.com/8P7jsne1T2 — Top Rope Jabroni (@TopRopeJabroni) May 26, 2022

The efforts of the tiny Danhausen didn’t go unnoticed by the regular-sized Danhausen. Ever the hustler, the very nice, very evil wrestler expressed his desire to make sure the young fan was getting his human money’s worth for his efforts.

“Someone make sure he is charging 1000 human dollars a photo,” Danhausen tweeted.

Someone make sure he is charging 1000 human dollars a photo. https://t.co/vkTSXZwmvu — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) May 26, 2022

The young Danhausen fan will get to see both his heroes team up for the first time this weekend, when Hookhausen officially debuts as a tandem in a tag match against Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling on the AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In show. Both Danhausen and his miniature doppelganger will hope the AEW’s star’s second match in the promotion goes better than the first, which saw him decimated by Nese in less than thirty seconds earlier this month on “AEW Dynamite.”

