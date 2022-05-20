Could the long-defunct Jim Crockett Promotions be making a comeback beyond “Starrcast V”? While that answer is unclear, what we do know is that on May 15, both David Crockett, former Jim Crockett Promotions announcer, and Starrcast LLC filed to trademark Jim Crockett Promotions and JCP.

Crockett and Starrcast LLC filed the trademark for merchandise and entertainment purposes, such as hats, hooded sweatshirts, shirts and sweatshirts, and entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests. It should be noted that Jim Crockett Promotions is listed as presenting Ric Flair’s final match taking place at “Starrcast V”.

Founded by Jim Crockett Sr. in 1931 for the purpose of promoting wrestling, hockey, concerts, and other forms of entertainment, Jim Crockett Promotions is best known by wrestling fans for being the centerpiece of the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1980s. Run by Crockett’s son, Jim Jr., the promotion served as the chief rival to WWE and featured talents such as Flair, the Four Horsemen, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, Sting, Lex Luger, and countless others.

In an attempt to expand and further compete with WWE however, JCP ended up in financial peril, forcing Crockett Jr. to sell the promotion to Ted Turner in November of 1988. Turner would rebrand JCP to World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and the promotion would live on for another thirteen years, competing with WWE during the Monday Night Wars, before shutting down after WWE bought the promotion in 2001.

In addition to Flair wrestling under the JCP banner, “Starrcast V” will also feature the Four Horsemen reuniting for the first and final time in years, as well as other legendary wrestlers, personalities, and discussion panels. The fan fest will take place July 29-31 in Nashville, Tennessee, coinciding with WWE “SummerSlam”. It’s unknown at this time if the JCP name will be used for “Starrcast V” only or following the event.

