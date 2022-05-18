Former WWE superstar David Otunga is set to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer, as he will be appearing in “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.”

On May 17th, Marvel released the first official trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series, which will officially begin airing on August 17. She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), is a relative of Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), a classic Marvel Comics character who has been a regular in the MCU since it began in 2008.

While the trailer was primarily devoted to showcasing Maslany, one small moment just so happened to catch the eye of wrestling fans. In a comedic scene near the end of the trailer, Walters discusses her dating situation and ends up going on a number of dates that are shown in rapid-fire succession, and one of the men involved is Otunga. The former Nexus member and 2-time WWE Tag Team Champion flexes his muscles in his brief couple of seconds on screen, which is something he used to do during his WWE entrances. It’s unknown what Otunga’s character is named, or how big a part he will end up having in the series.

Otunga confirmed his participation on Twitter, saying “I had to show off my biceps for #SheHulk. I couldn’t help it! I can’t wait for you all to see it! @MarvelStudios @disneyplus @Marvel.”

This is undeniably a big opportunity for Otunga’s acting career, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe featuring a variety of huge names. Marvel’s streaming shows and movies always draw in big audiences, and this one should be no different. Otunga was last seen on the silver screen in 2019, when he joined another cinematic universe — Tyler Perry’s “Madea” series — in “A Madea Family Funeral.”

Of course, Otunga is not the first wrestler to enter the MCU. Former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion Dave Bautista has appeared in several Marvel movies as Drax the Destroyer. Bautista recently wrapped up filming on “Guardians Of The Galaxy 3”, which is set to be the last time he portrays the character.

I had to show off my biceps for #SheHulk 💪🏽 I couldn’t help it! I can’t wait for you all to see it! @MarvelStudios @disneyplus @Marvel https://t.co/XvxtFgcXqE — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) May 17, 2022

You'll like her when she's angry. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/doG8BC6Jwj — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 17, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]