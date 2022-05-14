WWE star Drew McIntyre sat down with TalkSport to talk about a variety of subjects, including his experiences at WrestleMania 39. Drew McIntyre revealed he got a chance to talk to all of the legends that were part of WrestleMania weekend.

“I got to speak to all of them and catch up,” McIntyre said. “It’s crazy to me, even today as I speak to them as peers on the same level and wavelength, in the back of my mind, I’m still that kid in Scotland that watched them growing up, dreaming about being in WWE.”

Perhaps the biggest moment of the weekend for Drew McIntyre was getting to speak with Stone Cold Steve Austin before his first wrestling match in nearly 20 years. Not only that, but McIntyre revealed he gave the WWE Hall of Famer advice.

“I saw Steve right before he was going to start working on what he was going to do for ‘Mania,” McIntyre said. “I walked in like, ‘this is so crazy, you’re going to be on WrestleMania with Steve Austin.’ On the night of ‘Mania, I gave him some advice, which is also surreal. He hasn’t done this for 20 years and I could see, even though he’s a very confident, intense guy, the way the character is, that’s the way he is in real life. But no, I mostly just reminded him to breathe.

“I think that’s the one thing you forget when you’ve been out of the game for a minute. Even with the injuries I’ve had, you come back and you forget. The adrenaline is so high and the crowd is so loud, that you forget to breathe and you get blown up. We talked about that.”

Drew McIntyre also talked about encountering The Undertaker during WrestleMania weekend, and how much he enjoyed Taker’s long speech at the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I talked with Taker about the Hall of Fame and this being the proper send-off he deserves,” McIntyre said. “He gave me some advice as he always does because I’m always picking his brain about how to approach different matches and things to do with my character moving forward.

“I saw him after the Hall of Fame and told him, ‘that was a hell of a Taker Ted Talk you gave out there! Hope you plan to take this on the road and make some money off of it.'” I was blown away. All these years he spent just saying, ‘I’m going to bury you boy.’ He could have just been out there talking for an hour! Such an eloquent speaker.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]