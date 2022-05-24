After no new member was added to the Judgment Day faction on WWE “Raw” this week, Edge has continued to tease a fourth person being put into the group on Twitter.

“The Rated-R Superstar” made it clear once again on WWE “Raw” that he is looking for someone else to step up and join his faction. Edge name-dropped several stars during his promo segment and has immediately gone back to, apparently, teasing a new member on his Twitter account by sharing a picture of Bayley.

The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently out of action, and that has been the case since last July when she suffered a torn ACL during a Performance Center training session. It is unknown when she will be back in the ring, but she has teased making a return several times on social media.

Bayley is not the first person that Edge has hinted at being involved in the group though, as he has been sharing pictures of a variety of different wrestlers online. This included former “NXT” Champion Ciampa, WWE “Raw” commentator Corey Graves, and the currently retired Paige, which has got the wrestling world speculating.

Interestingly, he has also shared pictures of AJ Styles and Finn Balor, who he mentioned potentially joining forces with on WWE “Raw” this week. The WWE Hall Of Famer has been feuding with Styles since WWE WrestleMania 38, where he defeated him after interference from Damian Priest.

Despite Balor starting to help his fellow Bullet Club alumni, the Phenomenal One was beaten by Edge once again at WWE WrestleMania Backlash when Rhea Ripley joined Judgment Day, and since then the trio has been a force to be reckoned with.

Judgment Day continued to dominate on WWE “Raw” this week when Priest and Ripley teamed up to earn a victory against Styles and Liv Morgan in mixed tag team action. Then, to add insult to injury, the group jumped their rivals after the match in a three-on-two assault.

