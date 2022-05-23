WWE Hall Of Famer Edge continues to tease a potential fourth member joining his Judgment Day faction.

Edge has been posting pictures of different WWE Superstars over the past week on social media since claiming that he wasn’t done bringing new wrestlers into his group. Interestingly, the latest image he shared was of his current rival AJ Styles, who he has competed against at WWE WrestleMania 38 and WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

Edge added a new member to his group at each of those premium live events, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, respectively, in a bid to help screw the Phenomenal One. But now the Judgment Day leader is seemingly teasing the idea that AJ Styles could end up joining forces with him.

Another of the wrestlers that he has shared photos of in the past few days is Finn Balor, who has been teaming up with Styles lately to work against Edge and Priest. Alongside his current rivals, Ciampa has been teased as well as Paige and Corey Graves, who are both currently not active in-ring talents.

Paige is retired due to her neck injury, although she has actively made it clear that she’d like to return if possible. Meanwhile, Graves is working as a commentator and has been medically cleared to wrestle. He has admitted that he would get back into the ring again, but only if it made sense for a storyline or helped another talent.

It remains to be seen whether or not Edge will actually add another wrestler to the Judgment Day faction, and if he does it could easily end up being someone completely different from those he has been teasing. One person that the WWE Hall Of Famer seems to have legitimately wanted in the group was former “WWE NXT 2.0” star Harland. It was reported that Edge had pitched the idea of bringing the young wrestler to the main roster as part of his faction, but that was shut down due to the fact he got released by the company.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts