The leader of The Judgment Day, Edge, continues teasing who will be next to join his faction.

Over the weekend, Edge posted several new photos to Twitter that teased which WWE stars might be next to join himself, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day. On Saturday, Edge tweeted out a picture of Mustafa Ali.

Despite feuding on and off with Ciampa, The Miz, and WWE United States Champion Theory, Ali hasn’t seen much success in his singles career since returning to WWE television. Perhaps aligning himself with a powerful force like The Judgment Day will be his ticket to glory?

On Sunday, Edge continued his teases by posting a picture of the #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship, Asuka. She is scheduled to face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match tonight on “Raw” and then she heads to “Hell In A Cell” this Sunday to face both Becky Lynch and Belair in a triple threat match for the title. Perhaps The Judgment Day will assist her in capturing the Raw Women’s Title and lure her to join their group?

Earlier today, Edge posted his most recent tease for new members of the stable. This time, he picked someone in WWE’s developmental territory and the daughter of one of WWE’s most legendary superstars, The Rock. Simone Johnson recently got her ring name officially changed to “Ava Raine”, and with it, she’s been posting photos and gifs from the film “The Craft”. Specifically, she seems to be getting inspiration for her new character from the witch Nancy Downs in the flim, played by Fairuza Balk.

Edge established himself as the leader of The Judgment Day at “WrestleMania 38” when Damian Priest appeared at ringside and gave him the assist in defeating AJ Styles. At “WrestleMania Backlash”, a hooded figure interfered in Edge’s match and assisted him in getting a submission victory over Styles. That was when it was revealed that former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was the third member of the stable going forward. The group has made its intention to continue expanding clear, and they vow they won’t stop until they rule over the entire company.

For now, The Judgment Day is intertwined in a feud with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan. It is likely they will be competing against each other in some capacity at WWE Hell In A Cell this weekend, though a match has yet to be announced.

