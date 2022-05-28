Ruby Soho will get a chance at redemption against Britt Baker at AEW “Double Or Nothing”.

Last night’s AEW “Rampage” included the final semifinal round match of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament when Soho went one-on-one against Kris Statlander. With a quick roll-up pin for the victory, Soho advances to the final round of the tournament to face Britt Baker D.M.D. The winner will receive the Owen Cup trophy, awarded to them by Dr. Martha Hart, Owen’s widow.

Baker and Soho have previously wrestled one another in a high-profile match when Baker, the AEW Women’s Champion at the time, defended her title against Soho. At AEW “Grand Slam” that night, Baker got the best of Soho and would retain her title.

Soho previously defeated Robyn Renegade in the qualifying round and Riho in the quarterfinals to get to her semifinal match against Statlander. Regarding Baker, she defeated former WWE NXT star Danielle Kamela in the qualifying round, Maki Itoh in the quarterfinals, and Toni Storm in the semifinals to get to the finals this Sunday.

On the men’s side of the tournament, the finals were determined over the past two weeks when Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy on the 5/18 “Dynamite”, and then ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defeated Kyle O’Reilly on this week’s episode. The two men will compete to determine who will win the men’s version of the Owen Cup.

